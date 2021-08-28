After four days of 90+ heat for our 4th heat wave of the year, today is a much-welcome cool down with highs into the mid 70s with lower humidity under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with lows into the low 60s.

Sunday is mainly cloudy and slightly warmer than today with highs around 80.

This weekend is great for any of your outdoor plans. If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, highs will be in the low 70s today, mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

For the weekend festivities at the St. Anthony’s Feast in the North End, it’s much more comfortable compared to yesterday.

The heat and humidity bumps up Monday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday. With the cold front, expect scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon / evening as it moves through.

Behind the front, Tuesday is less humid with highs into the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday we could see the remnants of Ida bringing moisture to the region, however, there’s still uncertainty how far north the extent of the rain associated with remnants of Ida will reach.

Speaking of Ida, Hurricane Ida is currently a Cat. 1 Hurricane a little bit over 400 miles SE of New Orleans, Louisiana. It will track northwest over really warm Gulf waters, fueling the storm, allowing it to strengthen up to a Cat. 3 (major hurricane) as early as this evening, a Cat. 4 by Sunday morning.

It’s likely to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline Sunday as a Cat. 4 on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Significant storm surge is expected along with flooding rains through Tuesday for Louisiana and Mississippi.

We’ll continue to give you the latest updates about Hurricane Ida as it impacts the Gulf over the next several days.