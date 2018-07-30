Relief From the Humidity Has Arrived

Finally, fresh air has arrived and replaced that oppressive humidity that overstayed it’s welcome last week.

Take advantage of this gorgeous weather while it lasts because the humidity will be on the rise along with the cloud cover and shower chances midweek onwards.

Today, a few more high clouds stroll in over the course of the afternoon, similar to Sunday afternoon. High temperatures today will reach into the low to mid 80s inland, slightly cooler along the immediate coastline due to a seabreeze. If you’re heading to Fenway tonight as the Red Sox take on the Phillies, it’s a perfect night for baseball:

Tonight, clouds thicken early tonight before gradual clearing Tuesday morning. Lows tonight only slip into the 60s, with a few spots slipping into the upper 50s.

Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies and high temperatures into the mid 80s. There’s a slight chance for some showers that pop-up in the evening, but the majority of the day will be dry. A warm front slides in from the southwest late Tuesday into Wednesday. It is the leading edge of humid air that will slide in for the end of the week.

Not only will this front bring back the high humidity, it will also up our chances for showers and storms in the afternoons from Wednesday into Friday.

Lingering showers and storms are expected into the first half of the weekend, but at this point it looks too early to tell if Saturday would be a washout or not.

Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend (two weekends in a row!) under mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid to upper 80s…shaping up to be a picture perfect day spent poolside or beach side.