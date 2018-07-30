Relief From The Humidity Is Fading

We’ve had a nice break from the tropical humidity these past two days and I think we can keep the tropical air out of here for one more day but it will return as we kick off August. Think that this July has been wicked muggy? Yup—I saw this tweet from our friends at the National Weather Service regarding the number of hours the dewpoint has been above 70 (70 is a good dewpoint number for indicating tropical air)…



The top chart shows this is our muggiest July since 2013 and since 1973, this July marks the first time we’ve had more than 200 hours of 70 degree dewpoints in July! Dewpoints this afternoon started creeping up out of the 50s and back into the 60s….not too bad but a hint of humidity for some…



Farther south you can see dewpoints in the mid 60s…..that nearly-tropical air starts heading this way by Wednesday and is with us for the rest of the week..



A warm front will help to bring that moisture north….still too far away to bother us tonight-tomorrow but I do think a few scattered showers are likely by early Wednesday morning. Wednesday might be the only day that offers quite a few clouds and a few scattered showers but still no washout weather. By Thursday, we return to that classic hot, muggy, widely scattered late day rain pattern…



~JR

PS…This is our last week of post-8pm sunsets….sigh.