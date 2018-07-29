Relief From The Humidity Is Here!

Happy Sunday!

Stepping out today you’re definitely going to notice that the humidity is more tolerable thanks to a cold front which passed through the area during the early morning hours. Temps reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a good deal of sunshine but, a few clouds may dim it out this afternoon, especially across southeastern areas. Other than that, a fantastic day is ahead!

Open up the windows and shut down the A/C’s! Tonight will be perfect for sleeping as dry, cooler air flows through the area. Low dewpoints the next couple of days is certainly some welcome news but, the humidity makes a return by the middle of the week after a warm front passes through without much fanfare Tuesday.

Next couple of days features low humidity with seasonable temps..enjoy them because the humidity makes a return by the middle portion of the week along with the risk for afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Ahh, summer in Boston!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

David

