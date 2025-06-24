Note: Today’s blog was written by weather intern Spencer Goldman

It was hot out there today! Temperatures in most locations hit 100, and it’s the first time since July 24th, 2022 that Boston hit the triple digits. We smashed the daily high record in Boston of 95 back in 2013, and set a new record for the hottest day in June at 101, breaking the record of 100 set back in 2021.

Conditions remain very warm and humid Tuesday night, with a light breeze from the west. Wednesday is hot again, with temperatures reaching the low 90s under partly cloudy skies, though it won’t be as hot as Tuesday.

Those high temperatures will come in the middle of the day, as a front works its way down from the north in the afternoon and evening.

We could see some isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms along with the front. It stays warm Wednesday night, but you’ll really feel the difference on Thursday! Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday, and some areas will see showers.

Friday will be seasonably cool, with afternoon temperatures again struggling to reach 70. We could see rain on yet another Saturday, before we warm up again as we head into next week!

