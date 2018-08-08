Relief On the Way

Relief from the heat and the humidity is on the way, and a few spots today got a glimpse of it after downpours and a seabreeze developed. Those lucky locations were Boston, and the North Shore that saw some relief with temperatures slipping back into the low 80s to mid 70s just before the evening commute.

Farther northwest into the suburbs, that’s where heat indices were well into the mid to upper 90s thru the evening commute. Through the evening though, we will see a line of storms slide in, mainly impacting areas along and north of the Mass Pike, and sliding in from west to east. These will dissipate as early as 10PM, but we could see some areas of patchy fog. Lows only slip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday brings another humid day, but not nearly as humid as the last few days. There’s a slide chance for an isolated shower, otherwise most of the region will be dry. That dry pattern continues into Friday, which will be hot, but less humid due to a cold front traversing the region, finally giving us a break from the extreme humidity that will continue to stick around through the weekend.

However, we do see the potential for more showers to slide in for the first half of the weekend. These showers will mainly be confined for southeastern MA and the south coast, Cape & Islands Saturday. By Sunday, most of these showers should be long gone, and we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies. For the weekend, the farther north you are, the more likely you won’t see a raindrop.

Temperatures will also be on the decline, but much closer to normal, especially this weekend.

Next week, we’re tracking the return of the humidity along with showers and storms through the first half of the week.