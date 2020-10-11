Remnants of Delta Bring Beneficial Rain to Southern New England

7Weather- The week starts a bit unsettled, but we’ll take any rain we can get!

Monday morning is chilly with temperatures between 41-50º. There could be a few sprinkles around, but it looks like the rain stays south for the morning commute. Spotty, light showers are possible around lunch time, but they won’t amount to much. The better chance for showers Monday will be for the Cape & the Islands, but even then, it’s just a few, light showers. Dry air prevents steady rain from getting to us until Monday night.

Highs are chilly between 53-58º. The coast will have a gusty breeze.

Scattered showers push in after midnight Monday night, and are still be around for the morning commute Tuesday. The on and off rain looks to stick around until 4-5 PM. It remains cool with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. From Monday – Tuesday afternoon, we could get 0.25-0.75″ of rain.

A cold front gets rid of the rain and clouds on Wednesday, and with sunshine around, highs reach into the upper 60s. Thursday is the warmest day on the 7-day with temperatures in the low 70s. The day starts sunny, and then clouds gradually move in.