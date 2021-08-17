Wednesday is mainly dry, and then the remnants of Fred will bring tropical moisture on Thursday.

Tomorrow morning will be muggy and warm with temperatures in the low 70s. There will be lots of clouds around, but also some peeks of sun here and there. The little bit of sun will allow temperatures to jump into the mid 80s. Most of the day is dry, aside from a spot shower north and west of I-495 in the afternoon. We drop off into the upper 70s by 7PM, but it will still feel warm with the humidity.

The exact track of Fred will determine who gets the most rain, and right now it’s looking like the flash flooding potential is northwest of our area. It will be breezy at times, but wind and coastal flooding are not concerns with this system.

It will feel tropical on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect on and off rain on especially throughout the first part of the day. It looks like the best chance of getting 1.00″ or more of rain will be north of the Mass Pike. That amount of rain will be within a 9-12 hour period. Rain likely ends as we approach sunset. Take the rain gear with you!

Friday has lingering moisture, but mainly in the form of clouds. There could be a spot shower, but most of the day is dry. With peeks of sun our highs jump back into the mid 80s. It will still humid.

It’s a tricky forecast this weekend, at least for Sunday. Saturday has increasing clouds with the chance of a few showers in the afternoon. Henri, the tropical system 135 miles SSE of Bermuda could possibly bring in tropical moisture into the area on Sunday. The closer it is, the more rain/clouds we get. So for now we’re going with overcast skies and scattered showers. It is possible that it barely impacts us and just brings in extra clouds.