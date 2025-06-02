June 1st marked the start of meteorological summer, and like clockwork the summer heat and humidity will take hold this week! Today was mild but each day moving forward will be warmer and warmer. High temperatures tomorrow will climb to the upper 70s inland, lower 70s on the coast, underneath a ton of sunshine.

Tomorrow will be warm, but we don’t stop there. By the time we get to Thursday, we’ll have temperatures knocking on the door of 90°.

Not only will the heat be on the rise, but so will the humidity. A full on summer feel will be here for the second half of the week.

As we head into the summer months, make sure you remember that sunscreen! UV index over the next few days will stay high or very high. With sunshine in full force tomorrow, the UV index will be the highest of the week. While the next few days may be warmer, there will be more clouds to block out a bit of the sun. Wednesday, actually, isn’t clouds, it’s a veil of wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires that will mute out the sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances moving forward inch up as we get closer to the weekend — because of course they do! A widely isolated afternoon storm is possible on Thursday with the summer heat and humidity with a few more scattered storms on Friday afternoon/evening. The front moving through will break the heat and humidity but also looks like it might stall out over New England. That will leave scattered showers and storms in the forecast Friday evening and through most of Saturday.