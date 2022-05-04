Folks! I’m back with even more Star Wars references tonight!

Maybe just one more??

OK, we move on and so does our little weather system that brought us a few showers through the day.

That storm will scoot thru New England at a healthy clip this evening and move offshore overnight. That’s pretty good pacing for this time of year. Once we get to May, storm system begin to lose the support of the winter jet stream and typically move at a slower pace than their wintertime cousins.

Replacing that low pressure is an area of High Pressure that will provide the region with abundant sunshine and mild temps (especially inland)

Thursday is the pick of the week with weather like that! Just a Heads Up, a sea breeze will engage by midday and that will keep temps along the coastline in the low 60s throughout the afternoon…

So if celebrating Cinco de Mayo with tacos and margaritas outside, have a jacket or hoodie ready to go. Sox game also looking sweet on Thursday…

As for the next few days, We’ll have to watch a storm system sliding just south of the region for Friday and Saturday. Thankfully, High Pressure that brings us the great day tomorrow, is close by to prevent rainy, raw weather from returning but there will be more clouds around and maybe a shower or two along the South Coast on Saturday. That cloudy concern is not an issue for Mother’s Day. Partly sunny but still cool with temps in the low to mid 50s

Enjoy what’s left of Star Wars Day and beware of The Revenge of the 5th!

~JR