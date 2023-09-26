It was another cool day out there today, both the temperatures and of course that gusty wind made it feel even cooler. But we are knocking on the door of October after all so we better start getting used to it. Temperatures today ran anywhere from five to 10 degrees below average, but of course the wind made it feel a bit more brisk than that. When temperatures climb above 50° there technically is no longer a wind chill to calculate.

Things will settle down overnight as high pressure takes control of our weather for the next couple of days. As high pressure slides in, it will clear out the skies and calm down the winds. That combination will allow temperatures to cool off very efficiently overnight. And since we’re already starting low, we’ll drop pretty low overnight. Most of us will see overnight lows drop into the 40s tonight.

So make sure the kids have a layer on for the bus tomorrow morning! Probably more than a hoodie even. Welcome to jacket season! The good news is no rain gear is needed tomorrow morning and we’ll finally wake up to sunshine!

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be warmer than today, but still a few degrees below average. We should be in the upper 60s, but we’ll likely top out in the middle 60s. Given the chilly start tomorrow that’s a pretty decent rebound. And we’ll do it all over again on Thursday — a cool start in the 40s for most, rebounding to the 60s with sunny skies.

How long can this high pressure hang on? Well it will be a fight for the end of the week. If we can make it through Friday and Saturday, our sunny and mild stretch will stretch into next week too. For most of us I think we will stay dry but a low is trying to head north up the coast and may try to throw a few showers on the Cape, just something to watch over the next day or two.