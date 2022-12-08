After a gray and soggy Wednesday, sunshine is back to close out the week. It’s a very mild start with some of us still holding on to 50° (at 5am — the writing of this blog) this morning. I do think we’ll briefly dip into the 40s later this morning before rebounding to near 50° this afternoon. If we drop to the mid 40s, that’s about what we’d expect for highs this time of year.

The one thing you’ll notice today is the breeze. It isn’t bad this morning but it’ll pick up by mid morning from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Those northwest winds will pump in cooler air for tonight and tomorrow. Notice how fast temperatures fall off this evening. We’ll head to the 20s overnight tonight with more seasonable temperatures on the way for Friday when we top out in the low to mid 40s.

A little nose of high pressure will push in for today and tomorrow which is our little bit of sunshine to close out the week. The rain we had yesterday started moving out over the ocean, but there’s a massive block out there and that storm has nowhere to go… except backward! As we head into the weekend, that area of low pressure will back down to the southwest. The wind forced between the high to our north and low to our south will kick in an onshore wind all weekend long.

What does that mean for us? Overcast skies Saturday, Sunday, and into Monday. However, most of us will be dry with the overcast skies. The most likely area to see some drizzle or sprinkles for Saturday and Sunday is the South Shore, South Coast, and Cape. Even then, it won’t be heavy rain but a few drops are possible this weekend. Temperatures will also be much cooler, likely stuck in the 30s all weekend.

So enjoy the sunshine we have today and tomorrow as blue skies will be hard to come by this weekend.