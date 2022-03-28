March is winding down and winter is playing a cruel trick this morning with bitter cold wind chills and snow showers. Temperatures this morning are in the 20s, which isn’t terrible, but there will be very little rebound today. Air temperatures will only climb to about 30° today with wind chills near 20° this afternoon.

The highs today will challenge records for “coldest high temperatures”. Whether we set records or not, the fact we’re having the conversation tells you how cold and unusually cold today is.

The cold will be with us tonight too. Air temperatures will fall down into the teens and with the breeze that sticks around, will feel like the single digits overnight and on your Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately get used to the wind. It’s not going anywhere any time soon. We have the gusty wind today, with gusts up to 30 mph. The wind will back down a hair tonight, but ramp right back up tomorrow. We get a short break on Wednesday but it’s back on Thursday. The good news about the Thursday wind is it’s a “warmer” wind which will help send temperatures to near 60° by the end of the week.