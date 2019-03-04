Return of Winter

Well if the foot plus of snow didn’t remind you that winter can linger into March, the upcoming temperatures certainly will. After the snow moved out this morning, the city cleaned up pretty well. Temperatures above freezing, plus just a hint of sunshine today, really helped clean up the pavement. Of course your driveway and sidewalk might be a little different story. It was the heavy, wet snow, so be sure to take your time cleaning it up and be sure to “bend from the knees” if you’re using the shovel.

With this storm, March will go down as the snowiest month of the season. Maybe that’s not surprising given how the other months have shaped up, but the fact we’re only 4 days in, is kind of interesting. Regardless of how much snow you receive, try to remove as much of the slush and slop as you can because temperatures tonight will drop below freezing, and it will freeze hard. Also, maybe sprinkle your driveway and sidewalk with salt as that thin layer of water from melting today will refreeze as slick ice tonight.

If this storm and the blast of cold the next few days have you over winter, well just hang on, spring is right around the corner!