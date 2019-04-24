Returning Sun & Milder Air

After a few showers worked through overnight, we ended up with 0.12″ of rain in Boston early this morning, marking the 17th day out of the last 24 that we’ve picked up rain. Fortunately, we’ll end dampness early today as winds kick in out of the west and sunshine breaks out. The west to northwest wind today will be strong enough to hold back any sea breezes, allowing temperatures to jump well into the 60s for many towns and cities, including near the coast. The breeze will help dry us out too with a wind gusting 20-25mph at times.

Tomorrow is another nice day with temps in the mid 60s inland, but only in the 50s at the coast as sea breezes kick in. More showers arrive Friday, with locally heavy rain possible Friday night.

Have a good day.

