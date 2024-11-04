While Sunday and Monday were particularly chilly across Massachusetts, a big change is in the air the next few days.

Instead of the low 20s like many of us saw Monday morning, lows will be in the 40s overnight with most of us waking up to temperatures in the low 50s Tuesday. There could be a quick, isolated sprinkle or shower early in the morning.

High temperatures will be unusually warm for this time of year in the low 70s. Clouds will hang around, especially for the first half of the day.

There will be a noticeable breeze in the afternoon, and that, coupled with dry conditions still, will lead to another day of elevated fire weather conditions. Be careful of how you dispose of smoking materials and open burning is not suggested.

We really need a long-lasting, widespread soaking rain to add much-needed moisture into the ground and dry vegetation, and we just don’t have that in the forecast.

Wednesday will be near-record warm. Highs will be incredibly warm in the mid to upper 70s. That warm-up is aided by a strong southwesterly wind again, which will help any brushfires start more easily and spread quickly again. Skies look dry and partly sunny.

After Wednesday the cooldown begins. Thursday, highs will be down to the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies and a breeze again. Friday, breezy, mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

The upcoming weekend looks great. Saturday: sunny in the mid 50s. Sunday: bright with highs in the mid to upper 50s with a chance for some evening showers. For Veteran’s Day on Monday, a chance for morning showers with highs back into the 60s.