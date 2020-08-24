Rinse and Repeat

Today was a return of summer. Temperatures hit the upper 80s in many towns with humidity hitting tropical levels at times. Then this afternoon we had a few scattered storms that developed. Tomorrow will be the exact same. Hot…. temperatures in the upper 80s. Humid… dew points in the muggy/borderline tropical category. And a few storms popping up in the afternoon… some of which could be strong to severe.

Further from home, things are getting active in the Gulf of Mexico. There are two Tropical Storms… Marco and Laura. Marco is nothing more than a rain storm basically. Technically it’s a minimal tropical storm but is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression. In fact may not even make landfall as a tropical storm.

Then there’s Laura. Laura is also a tropical storm south of Cuba. The difference is Laura has the entire open Gulf with its warm ocean temperatures to strengthen. The current forecast has Laura strengthening to a strong Category 2 storm if not even briefly hit Category 3 status. Landfall for Laura looks to be around Wednesday night. That will be the storm to watch.