While yesterday turned out to be a beautiful March day for most, it was a bit chilly at the coast. A sea breeze held the numbers down into the 40s across coastal communities, while temps bounced into the upper 50s and low 60s inland. Today, that pattern is pretty much copy/paste, rinse and repeat.

That means the chilliest air once again will be along the coast as temps warm-up quite nicely inland. In fact, along and northwest of I-95, it’ll be even warmer today vs. yesterday as temps head for the mid 60s with some sunshine. Enjoy!

Tonight, clouds increase and showers move in. While the rain tapers to some spotty drizzle and isolated showers by tomorrow morning, it’ll be a cool and raw day for many. Temps hold in the 40s for most, although it may be warmer along the immediate south coast.

Saturday is dry with highs in the 50s. We’ll hold in the 50s on Sunday too, but the chance for showers increases.

Early to middle part of next week looks dry, but also chillier. Highs hold in the 40s with overnight lows back below freezing for most.