Rinse and Repeat…Welcome to Spring 2019

Here we go again, another chance for showers tomorrow. Basically, we can copy and paste the forecast and we our job here is done…

Not so fast. Yes, we have chances for rain through most of the 7-day, but there’s no fun in not mentioning when we at least see a warm-up or when we see some glimpses of sunshine.

Tonight, it will still be cool with some patchy drizzle early. Clouds stick around with lows into the 40s.

Friday, we have a few sprinkles, but not an all day driving rain. Highs temperatures though will be stuck into the low 50s, slightly cooler north due to an easterly breeze off the cooler ocean. We will still be socked in by cloud cover though.

We start off with scattered showers EARLY on Saturday (so do not cancel those outdoor weekend plans just yet). These showers should exit by late morning for most (a few lingering showers possible along the S. Coast and Cape through 11AM).

By midday, the showers have exited and we’ll see drier conditions under mostly to partly cloudy skies and temperatures warm-up into the 50s to low 60s.

For this Sunday, we start off dry with some showers sliding in by the afternoon. For the Walk for Hunger event, expect some light drizzle at least by second half of the event with highs around 50°.

Looks like we finally break the unseasonably cool and wet pattern next Monday and Tuesday with highs stretching to to the mid 60s to near 70°. A few showers possible by next Wednesday, followed by another round of showers likely next Thursday.