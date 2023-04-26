The pattern hasn’t changed all that much the last several days as cool air aloft has sparked an occasional shower popping up. Today, the pattern is similar with just a few isolated showers popping up across the interior. That means much of the day is dry, but with an east wind prevailing, it’ll be a bit cooler today vs. the last couple of days and clouds are more stubborn at times. Highs range from near 50 at the coast to mid to upper 50s inland.

Tomorrow, the pop-up shower chance is farther east, as anywhere will be fair game for a passing shower or two in the afternoon. It’ll be cool and mostly cloudy as highs hold in the low to mid 50s. Not a washout of a day, but certainly chilly and a bit dreary at times.

Friday is the pick of the week. Highs head for the mid 60s inland and run in the 50s along the coast under a mostly sunny sky.

Showers arrive by Saturday afternoon as temps hold in the 50s. Those showers linger through the night but taper early Sunday. Sunday may turn out mainly dry during the day, only to see more wet weather arrive at night and through Monday.