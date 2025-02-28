What goes up, must come down, and the gravity of being still in late winter will weigh on temps heading into the 2nd half of the weekend and spill into Monday. With that said, it is the time of year where the longer days, higher sun angle and hints of Spring, start to battle back, allowing for a roller coaster ride of temps ahead.



Today will be close to seasonable levels, low to mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze.

As a warm front slides in tonight, a few scattered snow showers move in, flipping to isolated rain showers by early tomorrow morning. While a few spotty showers are possible tomorrow, many dry hours are in there too. With a gusty wind out of the southwest, temps pump up into the lower to mid 50s.

A cold front flips the script tomorrow night as temps tumble and a gusty northwest breeze takes hold. Highs Sunday and Monday struggle to make 30 and the gusts run 25-35mph on Sunday.

Next Wednesday into Thursday, the 50s are likely back with the chance for showers again.