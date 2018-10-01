Roller Coaster Ride Ahead

Weekends go by too fast don’t they? Especially ones that feature picture perfect weather and a big Pats win. Anyhow, we’re back at it this Monday morning and as we head back to work and back to school, at least dry and comfortable conditions greet us this morning. Clouds will thicken this morning and spotty showers develop this afternoon, so keep the umbrella on standby, as I do expect drops for the evening commute. Rain won’t be particularly heavy later today, but a tenth or so of water will be good enough to produce some puddles and road spray.

You’ll also note that as showers develop, the wind shifts to the north and temps drop. The coolest air mid to late afternoon will be across northern Mass and southern NH.

Spotty showers and cool air prevail tomorrow. The heaviest rain holds off until late tomorrow and tomorrow evening as some scattered downpours slide through.

Rain totals through tomorrow afternoon run generally under 0.50″, but some localized downpours could add another 0.5-1″ tomorrow evening.

We break out of the showers Wednesday afternoon after some leftover morning showers. Then, a warm dry day Thursday as highs head for the mid to upper 70s! Expect a warm tailgate at Gillette.

We cool back into the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday.

Have a great day.

@clamberton7 -twitter