Roller Coaster Ride Ahead… Some Wet Weather Too

As we finish off a fantastic weather month of September, we take a look back at the stats and look to see what jumps out. A) The month was warm overall and will likely finish about 3 degrees above average. B) It was dry as 2″ of rain fell in the Boston area, only 1″ of that since September 3rd.

In addition, with the lack of rain, came the lack of humidity. Check out this chart below: While last September, 75 hours had dew points at or above 70. This September… 0.

Despite a warm month overall, we’ll close the books on it with chillier air today with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We stay dry through today, but late tonight and tomorrow morning, there will be a few isolated showers as a warm front lifts through. Of course, on the other side of that front, temps warm up, well into the 70s in the afternoon.

No doubt, it’ll be a mild start Wednesday, the big question is, how long does it stay mild? Right now, it appears that a front slices through around late morning-midday. That mean temps near 70 across southern NH and near 80 south of the Mass Pike, before backtracking into the 60s by mid to late afternoon. Chiller air continues to settle in Wednesday night and Thursday won’t get out of the 50s as rain moves in. The steadiest rain is Thursday afternoon, into Friday morning. All said and done, most towns this week pick up 0.50-1.00″ of rain. Skies clear out by the weekend as the weekend temps bounce back to 60 Saturday and 65 Sunday.