Rollercoaster Temperatures Continue

After a summer-like Tuesday featuring a dose of severe weather, today was much cooler and more cloudy in the wake of that strong cold front. High temperatures today across the region were at least 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.

This evening, there’s a chance for a spot sprinkle, but most of the showers remain to the south until after midnight. That spot sprinkle could be in the vicinity of Fenway, but we do know that it will be one of those chilly night games that a sweatshirt will definitely be needed.

Overnight, showers slide in, mainly along and south of the Mass Pike that could stick around for the early Thursday morning commute. Most of the steady showers will linger in SE MA and for the Cape & Islands through late morning before exiting by noon.

As the showers depart, sunshine will begin to emerge from north to south, making for high temperatures to stretch into the mid to upper 70s inland, slightly cooler at the coast. It also helps that the wind direction tomorrow will be out of the southwest.

Friday we turn the wind direction to our of the northeast, and breezy at times with gusts upwards of 25 mph. The shift in wind direction will make for slightly cooler conditions to end the week with most of the region into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There could be a spot shower by the late evening, but it looks like most of the showers will hold off until Saturday morning.

Saturday will also be unseasonably cool and damp as showers slide in by the morning hours and continue into the afternoon. Highs on Saturday only stretch into the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies.

Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend for two weekends in a row. Highs stretch into the mid to upper 70s, under mostly cloudy skies with a lingering shower possible in the morning hours.

Next week looks to remain steady in the 70s, but that could change as we get closer, so be sure to stay tuned to 7news for the latest changes to your forecast.