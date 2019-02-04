Rolling Rally Forecast

Yet again we are forecasting for another championship parade in downtown Boston. Temperatures will be pretty comparable to the Red Sox parade. While that may have felt cool in October, it will feel fantastic in February! We had a sneak preview of that warmth today as many of us challenged records across the area. Most made it to the upper 50s or lower 60s — Logan recording a high of 63°, just one short of the 64° record set back in 1991.

Tomorrow we’ll start off with a little more morning cloud cover, which could keep us just a few degrees cooler. But, hey, for early February, let’s not complain about only being at 60°. We’ll have clouds and maybe a sprinkle while you find your seat on the parade route, but I’d keep the umbrella and rain gear at home — most will stay dry and it will be a sprinkle at best. We’ll gradually break into sunshine through the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will again approach 60° with parade step-off temperatures in the low 50s.

As far as parades are concerned, we’ve had quite a few here in Boston, but this may go down as one of the nicest! Here’s a look at the highs and lows of each of the last 5 Patriots parades over the years.