August started off on the same note of most of summer so far.. hot. But we’ll turn that around over the next week with temperatures below average for much of the next week. Not only are temperatures cooler, but the next few days will also feature a lot of clouds and a few rounds of rain. We woke up to one of those rounds this morning with scattered, light showers around for much of the day. Round two comes in tonight.

Tonight’s rain will get going around 10/11pm and it will rain pretty good overnight with some embedded downpours in the mix. The heaviest and steadiest will be overnight and the bulk of it will be gone by the day tomorrow. You’ll wake up to a few spotty and lighter showers but by daybreak most of the rain will have fallen. In fact despite a cloudy start, we’ll see some sun develop in the afternoon.

Even though we’ll see some sun develop, it won’t help our temperatures much. We’ll keep the onshore wind like we had today and with the clouds and showers in the morning starting us off on the wrong foot, there won’t be much rebound in the afternoon — though we will do better than today when temperatures were stuck in the 60s all afternoon.

After that we switch our focus to Tropical Storm Debby. Debby is causing major flooding concerns in the Carolinas the next few days since she’s not in a hurry to go anywhere fast. Over the next three days, Debby is going to sit and spin over the same areas dropping downpours and rainfall amounts of 10-20″ in spots by Friday morning. From there that tropical moisture will head northeast.

By the time that storms gets to New England it will no longer be a tropical storm, it will just be remnant moisture from Debby. But since Debby is a tropical system, it will bring tropical moisture, which means humidity and tropical downpours. There’s a cold front sliding out the Great Lakes and that will scoop up that tropical moisture from Debby and squeeze it out over New England Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning. It’s another soaking but despite the wet start to Saturday, there’s some hope that we can get that rain out of here early afternoon salvaging Saturday evening, Saturday night and Sunday also looks great!