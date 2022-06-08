Pollen puddles galore this morning as scattered downpours sliding through drop 0.25-0.50″ of rain for many, with localized higher totals across Southeast Mass, where downpours are more numerous through 8am. After 8am, showers/downpours become more isolated through early afternoon, and completely taper off mid to late afternoon as sunshine breaks out and temps jump up to near 80. It’ll be muggy too. Heading to Fenway tonight? The forecast for Paul McCartney looks good, warm and muggy but no rain, temps in the 70s.





Scattered showers redevelop by daybreak tomorrow and become more widespread and heavier through the morning commute, into midday. We’ll watch for downpours producing localized street flooding and flooding of poor drainage areas. Many towns and cities pick up another 0.5-1.5″ of rain, with locally higher totals possible. Widespread rain tapers to isolated leftover shower/storm by mid afternoon, then we dry out at night.





Friday looks great with temps near 80 and lower humidity! More showers are possible by Saturday afternoon/evening with seasonable temps this weekend, in the 70s.