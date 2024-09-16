What a weekend! Right? The weather winner streak rolls on as sunshine and warm afternoons continued over the weekend, and now spill into the start of this week.



While today and tomorrow will feel similar to the pattern that’s been in place, some changes are ahead. Highs max out the next couple days in the 70s at the coast, to low to mid 80s inland.



26 days in a row have been without measurable rain in Boston, and we’ll likely get to 28 or 29 before the chance of breaking that streak shows up.



The best shot of showers to move in will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, if moisture can make it far enough up the east coast. With an onshore flow, it’ll be cooler then too with highs near 70. As high pressure to our north shoves that moisture back to our south and southwest late-week, weekend, it’ll promote an onshore flow and cooler air with highs in the 60s to near 70.

