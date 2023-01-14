7Weather- The cold air is back! Overall our weekend stays chilly, with some accumulating snow tomorrow into Monday, and strong wind.

Colder air worked in overnight, as yesterday’s storm system continues to lift northeast. It’s been throwing some showers into our area. There have been reports of freezing rain around Merrimack Valley and mixed precipitation around Worcester County. Watch for slick spots there this morning. These showers continue to wind down and exit, so we should be mostly dry this afternoon.

Unfortunately, it looks like today we’ll see mainly clouds and overcast conditions. Temperatures stay in the 30s. A steady N/NW breeze will make it feel chillier.

A low pressure system developed along an exiting cold front. The center of it will stay well offshore but it will still back in some showers for us late tonight, continuing off and and on through Monday. Temperatures will be around the mid 30s midday/afternoon Sunday so that’s when showers lighten up. Luckily, when more of the snow showers widen their range it’ll be late Sunday into Monday morning (and a holiday) so we won’t have worries of it disrupting what is typically our commute time.

I don’t expect major issues on the roads as the accumulations will be for a two-day period. Plymouth County could pick up 2-3″ on grassy surfaces. With temperatures being marginal, it will likely make the roads wet to slushy. Accumulations could range from a coating to 2″ on the high end from the North Shore to South Shore. The farther west you go the less snow you’ll see, as there will be less moisture pushed that way.

The other story with this is the wind Sunday. It’ll be strongest for SE Mass. Gusts 40-45mph can be expected with occasional gusts near 50mph. That’ll likely be enough to bring some tree limbs down. You’ll want to secure any outdoor objects or furniture if you took advantage of the mild temperatures yesterday.

Beyond that, Tuesday might be the best day of the week. There will be less wind and more sun. Temperatures will be relatively mild in the upper 40s. Tuesday night into Wednesday there could be a brief wintry mix. The end of the work week looks unsettled.

Enjoy the holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black