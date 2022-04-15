It’s a busy weekend, not only for the holiday (both Passover and Easter), but also for sporting events from the Red Sox to the Bruins, Celtics and Revolution to the Boston Marathon. For the most part, the weather will cooperate.

However, it doesn’t look like it will be quite as nice as today. We saw highs in the upper 60s across the region with sun-filled skies — an absolutely beautiful Friday. If you’re heading out this evening, temperatures will fall back into the low 60s through 8pm and into the upper 50s by 10pm.

For your weekend, Saturday will be the warmer of the two days with highs in the upper 60s again. However, we will see a line of showers that swing in ahead of a cold front Saturday evening.

We could see a few isolated showers ahead of the main line, with the timing being around dinner time for central MA and interior southern NH, after 7pm within the 495-corridor and the NH seacoast.

Sunday brings a chance for a few afternoon sprinkles, but it certainly will not be a washout.

The shower chances are out of here for Monday, just in time for the Boston Marathon. For the starting line, temperatures will be in the 40s and by the finish line, temperatures will be in the 50s.

Showers return to the forecast Tuesday morning before drier weather swings in for the rest the week.