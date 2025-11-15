Get out and enjoy the nice, yet a little bit chilly, weather for your Saturday as it’s the pick of the weekend before rain overnight and wind on Sunday.

We’re off to a cold start in the 30s with afternoon highs only expected to reach the mid to upper 40s. At least we don’t have the wind! The day starts bright but some clouds will be on the rise as the day progresses.

Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s before midnight, but will rise to the 50s by early Sunday morning. That’s due to the rain that pushes in between 8-11 p.m. tonight and continues overnight.

There may be a little bit of a brief wintry mix in the Worcester hills or southern New Hampshire before quickly switching back to rain. The widespread rain will be done by 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The rest of your Sunday, it will be a windy one with a chance for a spot sprinkle or flurry. Highs will top off in the low 50s.

The wind will make it feel about 5 degrees cooler than it really is, but with temperatures in the low 50s that won’t feel too bad.

After Sunday, the temperatures will drop back down again! Monday morning we’ll start in the 20s with highs in the low 40s. Skies are looking partly sunny and the wind will linger. Tuesday will be breezy rather than windy with lows in the upper 20s again with highs back into the mid 40s. Our average high is in the low 50s, so that’s definitely a bit chilly. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry and in the 20s to the upper 40s. Friday is when more mild air will move in but that comes with a chance for some showers. Stay tuned!