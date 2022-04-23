Today is the pick of the weekend due to more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Sunday will be cooler with more clouds.

This afternoon, we’ll see temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s inland, mid to upper 50s at the coast due to a shift in the wind direction to out of the SE, off the cooler ocean waters.

If you’re heading to Nantucket for the annual Daffodil Festival, we’ll have partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s.

We’re have more clouds across the region tomorrow and with a persistent NE to E wind, highs will be in the low 50s inland, 40s at the coast.

Looking ahead to Monday, temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the upper 50s, a touch cooler at the coast again.

For those allergy sufferers searching for relief, our next best chance for rain will be Tuesday afternoon and evening and those rain showers stick around into early Wednesday. With the rain holding off until Tuesday, this would also be a good weekend for a car wash.

After the showers move out Wednesday midday, we are dry through the end of the week with highs into the mid to upper 50s Thursday and Friday.