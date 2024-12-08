Another clipper is headed toward our area, looking to bring some snow to the area overnight tonight.

After 10pm, the first flakes will start arriving in western MA, with light snow likely for the Berkshires.

At midnight, snow showers will start filling in just west of Boston, with the entire area getting light snow after midnight.

The storm system will be at its peak around 3am with light to moderate snow expected until 5am. At this point, untreated surfaces will most likely have some snow accumulation.

Most of the area is expected to see about 1″ of snow accumulation, with some places seeing a coating closer to the coast, while the Worcester Hills see about 2″.

After 5am, the storm will wrap up, but windy conditions will take over. Gusts upwards of 30mph is possible Sunday behind the clipper.