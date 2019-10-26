Saturday: Pick of the Weekend, Soaking Rain and Chilly Sunday

Overnight, we had a few sprinkles along and north of the Pike, but those were few and far between. Cloud cover also continues to slide out, as high pressure takes over for our Saturday afternoon.

Today is absolutely, positively the “pick of the weekend” for any of your outdoor plans. We’re tracking seasonable high temperatures (between 54-60°), mainly sun-filled skies and dry conditions.

Tonight, clouds build in ahead of our next system and temperatures will slip into the upper 30s to low 40s across the region (warmer at the coast).

Tomorrow, we trade in the sunglasses for the rain gear (and the layers if you’re heading to Gillette Stadium). High temperatures Sunday will only be in the low 50s, with showers likely kicking off by late morning, with steady rain likely by the afternoon, with some embedded downpours.

This will be a soaking rainfall, especially for kickoff at the Patriots game so plan accordingly (that Patriots rain poncho will likely be the fashion statement of the day at Gillette).

We’re looking at anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half across the region for Sunday’s rainfall amounts.

The Monday morning commute still has the clouds, with a spot shower possible, otherwise drier conditions prevail for Monday.

Clouds stick around through most of the work week, too, but we are tracking a warm-up with highs into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday, low 60s Thursday for Halloween.