7Weather- Our dry and mild stretch will come to an end this weekend. Good news for your flowers, not so good news if you have outdoor plans. You have to turn the calendar back to April 30th, for when Boston last received a 1/4″ of rain. Most of our region is in a rainfall deficit of about one inch to 1.5.”

We’re watching a line of showers with a cold front through the Great Lakes/Canada and an area of moisture off the North Carolina coast for our weekend rain. Most of us see rain by Saturday afternoon and it’s gone by Sunday morning.

Here’s the timing:

More clouds gather overnight and into Saturday morning. We’ll wake up to overcast conditions with spot showers. By noon, a few showers will be around the South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape and the Islands. Scattered showers lift farther north into the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 60s. There will be steadier, heavier rain Saturday night, downpours at times. That will continue overnight. Most of the rain exits early Sunday morning by the time we wake up. Clouds will clear through the day to mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and more mild in the 70s.

Then we’re back in a dry stretch. Next week starts off in the low/mid 60s. Temperatures rebound to the upper 70s midweek before coming back down to the upper 60s to end it. Most days next week will stay cooler at the coast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black