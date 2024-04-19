After a dry Friday, rain returns overnight. The showers will mainly be around for the morning hours. The afternoon trends drier, and Sunday is dry but breezy.

A cold front is off to our west today. That’ll move across New England tomorrow bringing about the showers. Rain arrives west to east overnight. Rain fills in closer to sunrise. Scattered showers with embedded downpours continue through the morning. Most of the rain band slides southeast by midday. The front likely won’t fully pass southeast Mass until the afternoon, so showers will linger longer for Cape Cod and the Islands. Rainfall amounts will range from about a quarter to half an inch.

Temperatures start off in the 40s tomorrow morning. Some sunshine and a slight northwest breeze will help to boost temperatures into the upper 50s/low 60s inland. The wind will be more southwesterly for southeast Mass. With the wind coming off the cooler ocean waters and clouds and showers lingering longer, temperatures will stay near 50 and into the mid 50s on Cape Cod and the Islands.

It’ll be a chilly start Sunday morning! Overnight into Sunday, we’ll clear out the clouds and keep a light wind with dry air in place. That’ll help to drop our temperatures into the upper 30s for MetroWest. Colder temperatures will be felt west.

Plan on it being a breezy day! The wind will gust out of the west 20-30 mph. It’ll be dry and we’ll see sun mixed with clouds. Highs will be in the mid/upper 50s.

Most of the seven-day forecast is dry. We’re dry to start the work week, before wet weather returns Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black