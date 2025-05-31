Welcome to another wet weekend start in Southern New England! It’s the fourth wet Saturday we’ve had this month. Since the start of the year, we’ve only had three completely dry weekends!

So about that rain… the steadiest, heavy rain continues to push farther north this morning. Some of us are already starting to see some sunshine. While the rest of the day will feature a lot of dry hours, there’s still a chance for hit or miss showers this afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder as well.

It’ll be breezy with highs from the mid 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow will be cooler in the mid 60s and breezy. High temperatures reach the 80s, with the chance of towns hitting 90 later this week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black