Saturday Showers, Storms Possible Sunday

If you woke up early to watch the Royal Wedding coverage, you probably noticed how beautiful the weather looked outside Windsor Castle, a picture perfect day.

Back here at home, we started off under mostly cloudy skies and unseasonably cool start with lows in the upper 30s inland, mid to upper 40s closest to the coastline. What’s in store for our weekend, New England?

For our Saturday, we are anticipating showers to arrive by late morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening. The widespread rain becomes scattered after sunset tonight. A few downpours cannot be ruled out. Overnight into early Sunday, we could get a few rumbles of thunder, but these are likely north and west of the I-95 corridor.

Sunday is not completely dry, but it’s also not a washout.

Depending on your preferences, Saturday might be your pick of the weekend since it’s cooler, less humid, with showers. If you don’t like gloomy weather for the start of your weekend, maybe Sunday is your pick, however humidity creeps back in, along with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder early on. Plus, it will be quite breezy at times with gusts nearing 30 mph.

Today, we have a warm front to our southwest, ahead of that warm front are the showers that continue to inch closer and closer. That warm front is associated with a low pressure that will continue to slide northward over the course the day today and continuing into tonight. That low ends up in the Canadian Maritimes by Sunday morning, leaving a cold front in it’s shadow. We remain ahead of that cold front over the course of our Sunday, meaning the winds will shift to out of the southwest for tomorrow, allowing high temperatures to stretch into the mid to upper 70s as well as the humidity to creep back in. A cold front is the dividing line between a warm airmass ahead of it and a cooler drier pocket of air behind it.

Ahead of this front, we usually have the airmasses battling it out, creating a few showers/storms. These storms on Sunday will not be as widespread as Saturday’s rain, but it’s likely we’ll see showers/storms book-ending our Sunday, otherwise mostly cloudy.

By Monday, that cold front has already exited to the east over the Atlantic, leaving us a slightly cooler and much more comfortable start to the work week. Highs on Monday reach into the low to mid 70s as sunshine emerges by the afternoon.

Tuesday starts off clear and dry before clouds stroll in by the evening commute. There’s a slight chance for a passing shower late Tuesday into early Wednesday, otherwise, we don’t see widespread rain through most of the week. Thursday and Friday remain slightly cooler than normal with highs into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll have to wait and see if the nice weather trickles into the unofficial start to summer (next weekend = Memorial Day Weekend). Stick with 7 News for the latest updates to your forecast on a daily basis leading up to Memorial Day Weekend. In the meantime, here’s a few of the 7-day below: