After some hot temperatures earlier this week, today was a pleasant end to our work week. Highs reached the 70s with comfortable air and some sunshine. Tomorrow will bring more clouds and the chance for showers and a storm. Sunday is dry, sunny and toasty! The humidity will be back both days too.

A warm front will lift across Southern New England tomorrow morning. That brings the chance for some showers. I think showers favor the morning hours. Still there’s an isolated shower chance for the afternoon. We’ll see mostly clouds with sun breaks in the late afternoon/evening. Ahead of a cold front, storms will develop mainly to our west. It looks like the timing puts the greatest risk for stronger storms west. You could still get a shower, downpour or hear a rumble of thunder tomorrow evening/night.

Sunday will be a more ideal beach day!

The heat returns next week with highs in the low 90s Monday. It likely stays in the upper 80s/low 90s for most of the week. The Fourth of July looks nice so far with some sun and highs in the mid 80s.The greatest chance for storms will be Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black