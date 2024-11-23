Good morning! We’re waking up to a soggy start for southern New England. Steady showers favor the morning hours. Light rain tapers off through the afternoon. Then plan on it being a windy day! As we clear out, the wind picks up with strong gusts 30-40 mph.

We’re starting out with temperatures in the 40s and we won’t budge much thanks to thick clouds and cold air advection. While highs will be in the mid/upper 40s, it will feel chillier with the wind. Dress for the 30s.

Tonight, it’s still breezy. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s/low 40s. Clouds will decrease. That sets the stage for sunshine Sunday. Keep in mind with our overnight lows and the breeze, it will feel like the upper 20s/low 30s if you’re up early tomorrow morning.

Sunday offers more sunshine and still plenty of wind. Gusts pick up again in the afternoon 30-40 mph. Highs do a tiny bit better in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Wednesday are going to be your best Thanksgiving travel days. Tuesday, also the busiest travel day, there will be some light showers. I think about .25”of rain, but any raindrop can cause issues on the roads.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we’re eyeing another storm. It’s too far out for exacts details, but it could bring some towns snow. Friday looks like the wetter of the two days.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black