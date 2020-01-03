Saturday Showers

After a few spot showers today (mainly this morning), we’ll have more rain on the way for your Saturday. The theme of the rain is scattered showers. That while rain will be around all day Saturday. It will not rain all day nonstop Saturday. That said, take the umbrella with you if you’re out and about tomorrow. If you have some errands to run and your time is flexible, shoot for after 5pm. There’s a much better chance you’ll catch dry hours after 5 than before.

Sunday will feature more sunshine after a few morning snowflakes. The snow will not be significant but you may notice a few flakes flying. After that, the sun returns but along with a cold wind. Highs will climb to the mid 30s on Sunday, but with a brisk wind will feel like the 20s.

If you’re heading north for a long ski weekend, keep those plans! Temperatures will be cold enough in northern New England to support all snow with this event!

And if you’re heading south to Foxboro for the Pats game, pack the rain gear. Especially if you’re tailgating. There’s a much better chance of rain before the game than after.