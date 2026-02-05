If you were outside yesterday, it really wasn’t a bad afternoon. Now I don’t know if it’s because our mental bar for a nice day has been set so low with the winter we’ve had, but I think we’re to the point where longer days and the sun makes things a little better. February is a good month for gaining daylight, with over an hour of daylight gained this month and nearly an hour and a half coming up in March!

So with the longer days and the *slightly* stronger sun angle, it seems to help with some of the chill. Temperatures yesterday only managed to make it to about 30° but I personally think it felt warmer than that. The sun isn’t anywhere near strong, but it’s gaining strength. Right now, the strength of the sun is similar to that of early November.

Today will be a similar feel to yesterday, minus the breeze. Temperatures will be back to around 30° with plenty of sunshine, but the wind will be lighter today, giving us a decent winter afternoon. Yeah, being excited for 30° with sun and a light wind maybe says more about our mental state from the winter so far… but here are.

Changes are on the way for the weekend, both snow and cold are inbound. A clipper system will dive out of Canada on Saturday and move through New England. Saturday will be windy with snow showers as that cold front passes through. The snow is not steady all day, but there will be scattered snow showers around for the entire day Saturday. As that front clears Saturday evening and snow moves out, then the cold will move in. By Sunday highs will be back to the teens (one of the coldest days of the winter so far), but the wind will make it feel even worse.

The snow showers Saturday are on-and-off, but since they’re around for most of the day, will still give us some minor accumulations. For most of us it’s an inch or two, but on the water’s edge, some ocean enhancement may boost those numbers just a bit.

The wind chills on Sunday will be pretty brutal. Sunday morning we’ll see wind chills drop from -10 to -20° with a few spots touching -25° at times. Sunday afternoon remains quite bitter. If we’re lucky, we’ll see the feels like temperature make it to 0° Sunday afternoon. Even if we make it there, most of the day will be spent with subzero wind chills. Bundle up!