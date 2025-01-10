It felt and looked much better outside today! We finally got out of the 20s for high temperatures. The sunshine helped temperatures overachieve and reach the 40s. As of this writing, Boston hit 42°. That’s after highs were stuck in the 20s for the entire work week!

Along with this week’s cold, we’ve had the wind. Thankfully the wind subsides tonight. We’ll have a decreasing wind, but increasing cloud cover. Those clouds are ahead of snow showers to start the weekend. The main event with the storm stays to our south. For most of us, this will be a coating to 1″ with some towns picking up 2″ of snow.

Here’s the timing and what radar could look like tomorrow.

Now to the weekend temperatures… Saturday morning starts off in the 20s and ends in the low 30s. Overnight into Sunday morning, temperatures fall into the 20s. You’ll want to watch for slick spots on any untreated surfaces in the morning. We’ll get more sunshine and still have light wind. High temperatures are more seasonable in the upper 30s.

It will be a great weekend for the opening of the ice castles in New Hampshire! Bundle up!

-Melanie Black