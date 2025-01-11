We woke up to snow showers across southern New England this morning! If we’re going to have the cold, we might as well have something to make it a little extra pretty. Here are some of your snow reports as of this writing around 11 a.m.

Scattered snow showers continue this afternoon. We’re on the northern fringes of the snow. As an area of low pressure to our south moves farther east, so too will the chance for snow. By this afternoon, a band of snow favors eastern Massachusetts and drops from north to south through this evening. Snow showers will linger the longest for Cape Cod. Here’s a look at what radar could look like.

Most of us pick up a coating to 2″ of snow. Higher amounts will favor northeast Mass, especially Essex County, and also eastern Middlesex County and northern Worcester County.

Overnight, clouds clear out and temperatures fall into the 20s. Watch for slick spots overnight and tomorrow morning on any untreated surfaces and especially wind-sheltered areas. There will be a period of breezy conditions early tomorrow morning. Then the wind will taper through the day. It will be a decent end to the weekend with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s under a lot of sun.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Melanie Black