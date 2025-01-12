We have a pretty, snow-covered landscape across southern New England after yesterday’s snow. Today is dry, and it will look and feel better. Looking ahead to this week, the wind and cold temperatures return.

Here are some of those snow totals from yesterday. A coating to up to 4″ of snow fell across southern New England. Generally, higher amounts fell across Essex (1.0-3.5″), Middlesex (~2.0-4.0″) and northern Worcester (2-4.0″) counties. Amounts trended lower farther south across southern New England.

It’s off to a cold start with temperatures mainly in the 20s. With temperatures below freezing after yesterday’s snow, watch for some slick spots this morning. The wind picked up overnight, and there’s still a slight breeze this morning. It’s enough to add an extra bite to the air with wind chill values, or apparent temperatures, in the teens. We have a clear start, and we’ll keep the sunshine through the day. Cape Cod will have some clouds, but get into full sunshine before the day is done. As a ridge builds in, the wind will continue to ease through the day. High temperatures rebound into the mid/upper 30s/

Overnight temperatures fall into the 20s under some clouds. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s/low 40s. A cold front moves through tomorrow night into Tuesday. This will bring a chance for a couple flurries. The bigger impact will be in the drop in temperatures Tuesday through Friday morning. Morning lows will be in the teens and afternoon highs only rebound to the upper 20s/low 30s. The wind kicks up Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of the flurry chance Monday, there’s a chance for showers next Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black