Meh…..not a nice start to the weekend as we do with a nasty storm.

The storm has run into some leftover cold air and we’ve seen a little snow & sleet overnight into early this morning. In fact, across northern New England it will be a major late season winter storm with 6-12″ of snow likely. For us….more rain. Wah wah wah…

Some of that rain will be heavy late today and into this evening so if you plan on traveling there could be some partially flooded roadways as most towns will pick up between 2-3″ of rain. For most, it’s a cold rain as high temps crawl out of the 30s and into the 40s…

but once you make it down to the South Shore, more of a spring rain with temps reaching the low to mid 50s! Unfortunately, this mild air comes with a price…..wind. A wind advisory will be in place for a few hours this evening across SE MA with wind gusts between 40-50 mph likely. Some minor tree damage/power disruption is possible.

All in all…..a stormy Saturday in store. Let’s focus on Sunday, shall we? Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a cool/crisp breeze throughout the day. Afternoon temps will reach the low 40s. As we look into next week, somewhat of an unsettled pattern with more rain returning by midweek….

March doing March things….meh.

Ciao for now!

~JR