Our pattern of late has offered us some nice weather….mainly mild and dry and this pattern looks to continue well into next week. Unfortunately, even within a great pattern, you can have a couple of clunkers here and there. Sadly, we are looking at two clunkers back-to-back…..on a weekend! Boo. Saturday, especially, is a clunker with periods of rain for much of the day. The rain is set to begin during the morning hours and be with us until late afternoon. When it’s all said and done, most cities and towns will pick up close to an inch of rain. Breezy with temps in the low 60s for much of the day.

By Sunday, the storm is departing but quite a few clouds will linger for the midday and afternoon hours. There is even a chance of a spot shower during the afternoon hours. Also of note will be a cool and gusty breeze. Afternoon temps will struggle to reach 60, a little below normal for this time of year. Not an ideal day for outdoor activities but they can get accomplished without too much (if any) rainfall disruption.

As we head into early next week, our nice spring pattern resumes with sunny skies and mild temps (near 70) for much of the region.

Enjoy!

~JR