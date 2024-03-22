After a nice, sunny start to the day today, we have some changes on the way to kick off your weekend. In fact you probably noticed the start of those changes already as clouds have moved in ahead of our wet weather inbound for Saturday. With the colder air we have in place this will initially start as a little period of snow early Saturday morning. That said, this is really more of a rainstorm than anything. However, if you are driving early Saturday morning on the Route 2 Corridor, watch for some slick spots for a few hours before that changeover happens. Otherwise it’s all rain, and a lot of it…

Rain will be measured in inches with this one, with most of us in line to pick up 2-3″ of water. For that reason, a flood watch is in effect across much of the area. Not only is this a lot of rain, but we’ve had a lot of rain this year so water levels are pretty high and soils are pretty saturated. If you have a susceptible basement, check that sump pump and watch for some ponding on roadways tomorrow.

We do technically have a snow map for the snow Saturday morning and we may get a slushy coating which is why travel may be slick. But I wouldn’t worry about shoveling. The several inches of rain will wash away any snow that does fall, especially in the white shaded contour.

Temperatures Saturday will depend greatly on location. The warm air will try its hardest to push north, but I doubt it makes it across the entire area. We’ll likely have a pretty good range from north to south on Saturday.

By Sunday, when the storm moves out, we get another shot of colder air. Temperatures Sunday will be stuck in the lower 40s, and we’ll have a chilly breeze, much like today. That breeze will make it feel like the 30s Sunday afternoon, but at least we’ll have the sunshine and dry skies to finish off the weekend.