It was warm out there today! Some towns reached the upper 70s/low 80s. Tonight is mainly dry before the chance for showers and storms this weekend.

We’re currently sandwiched in between severe storms from a disturbance across Northern New England and to our southwest from Pennsylvania to Virginia near a warm front. The wide swatch of severe weather stretches to the Midwest ahead of a cold front. Those fronts are part of the system that will bring us a severe weather threat tomorrow.

The warm front will bring a chance for a shower/storm in the morning. Stronger storms could develop for the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves across southern New England.

Tomorrow’s threats include damaging wind gusts around/above 60 mph, downpours, frequent lightning, and large hail. Some of the storms could have some rotation so there’s a low risk for a tornado, and that’s mainly for western Mass.

Low pressure is still around on Sunday. Clouds and spotty showers will rotate in on the backside of it. Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. It will be light stuff with amounts staying under 0.25”.

Temperatures will be in the low/mid 70s Saturday. Highs won’t be as warm Sunday in the upper 60s/near 70. Enjoy it, because we cool off next week! We return to highs in the 50s and an unsettled pattern before the end of the 7-day forecast… :/

-Meteorologist Melanie Black