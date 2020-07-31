Saturday Sun, Humid Sunday, Hot Monday, Keeping An Eye on Isaias Tuesday and Wednesday

A few showers along the South Coast and the Cape and the Islands this morning will continue to move out through the latter half of the morning hours. We’ll see more sunshine to the north with a mixture of sun and clouds for areas farther south and east with highs into the mid 80s this afternoon. It will be slightly cooler for those along the coast as winds shift to out of the east later this afternoon.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend as we’re tracking mainly sunny skies and highs into the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. Sunday brings back the humidity and the cloud cover, along with a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms, but those are mainly reserved for inland locations.

The humidity sticks around for Monday, but it’s coupled up with the heat as highs stretch into the low 90s for the first Monday of August.

Then, the forecast gets tricky as Isaias is set to bring winds, and tropical downpours to southern New England for Tuesday and Wednesday. This track could shift along with the intensity of the storm, so we will continue to monitor the forecast guidance through the weekend for the very latest. If the track moves farther east and out to sea, then our impacts will be far less.

Currently, Isaias is bringing hurricane conditions for portions of the Bahamas. It is a Category 1 Hurricane that is forecast to strengthen to a Category 2 storm over the next 24 hours as it barrels through the Bahamas and approaches the southern tip of Florida. As of the 8AM update on Friday, the track of Isaias hugs the eastern coast of Florida as well as most of the US east coast as a Category 1 before sliding into southern New England with tropical storm strength Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on Isaias through the weekend as it approaches the Florida coast.